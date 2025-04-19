Highland Park city councilman defends calling police officers 'white Nazis'

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Highland Park city councilman who was already arrested after crashing his car while allegedly driving on a suspended license is now facing criticism for another police encounter.

This incident involved comments he made to officers that are being called racially insensitive.

City Councilman Khursheed Ash-Shafii closed the door in my face last time I visited him for an interview. This time, he took my call and even defended his remarks.

Ash-Shafii was caught on police body camera video in Highland Park having a contentious exchange with officers. In the video, he’s heard describing the officers as “white Nazis.”

“I don’t like white Nazis,” Ash-Shafii said.

The incident happened on March 10 at the corner of Oakman Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Police were in the area to ask a bar employee about a child found wandering nearby. The councilman said he got a call to come make sure citizens were treated fairly.

By phone on Friday, Ash-Shafii defended what he said.

“Absolutely. And I stand by that statement,” the councilman told me.

The police chief says Ash-Shafii has been antagonistic on numerous occasions.

“It’s not something acceptable. My hope is we can put this behind us, sit down, move forward,” Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon said.

Just last week, I obtained video that involved Ash-Shafii’s arrest on April 7 for refusing a breathalyzer after a crash, allegedly driving on a suspended license and failing to yield.

In that incident, EMTs described a smell of alcohol and slurred speech, which the councilman now denies. Blood test results are still pending.

Watch our report when Ash-Shafii was charged for refusing to take a breathalyzer after a crash and driving on a suspended license:

Highland Park councilman charged for refusing to take breathalyzer after crash

As for what was said in March, longtime Highland Park resident Alexis Ramsey says the encounter was disrespectful.

“When you are sitting in an elected official’s seat as the councilman is, I think, it’s very disrespectful. Our police officers are doing a great job. I don’t think anyone on our police force is a Nazi.”

The councilman is still on the job and free on bond.

