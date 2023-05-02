Highland Park mayor calls for state of emergency amid $24M GLWA bill

HIGHLAND PARK, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Highland Park currently owes the Great Lakes Water Authority $24 million in unpaid water bills. Tensions ran high Monday night as the city council voted against hiring legal counsel amidst the ongoing fight with GLWA.

"Just want to make sure I have this clear. [The] city of Highland Park is going into bankruptcy discussions and members of council have voted not to retain an attorney to represent us in these proceedings,” Highland Park's City Council President Jamal K. Thomas said.

The 3-2 vote was confusing to members and the mayor who now fear the $24 million tab will fall on the lap of taxpayers.

“This is a completely untenable situation with debt that is not sustainable that is being threatened to being put on the tax rolls and burdening the residents of this city," one lawyer said.

Lawyers present at the meeting were trying to explain future options with chapter nine bankruptcy, but some councilmen see it as a ploy.

“I agree that we do need some qualified attorneys, okay. But I cannot stomach the fear tactics," Highland Park City Councilman

Khursheed Ash-Shafii said. "I don't like being lied to and I don't like being swindled."

The failed vote is forcing the mayor to take the next step.

“When people refuse to vote to hear about what they’re going to do in mediation, that’s yeah it is… so "I have no choice but to declare a State of Emergency,” Highland Park Mayor Glenda MacDonald said.