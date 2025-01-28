Highland Park to add lighting, start water meter projects in the upcoming year

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — City leaders in Highland Park unveiled plans for public lighting, housing developments and significant water infrastructure improvements to revitalize the community on Tuesday.

They say it's about showing the community the work going on behind the scenes and their commitment to continue the progress.

“I just want you to know that Highland Park is on the move and we are in motion and we are going to build this city back to the strength that everyone is proud, everyone is involved," Mayor Glenda McDonald said.

WXYZ Highland Park Mayor Mayor Glenda McDonald on Jan. 28, 2025.

The city has gone without significant lighting for years after not being able to pay a multimillion-dollar DTE bill.

“The math is really hard when you don't have that tax base,” McDonald said. "Our goal is to increase our tax base. Our goal is to continue to move toward getting the city up and running again to a status where its citizens are proud to be here.”

DTE confirmed they are actively working with Highland Park on potential solutions to add lighting to the city.

For now, they are adding 50 grant-funded solar lights in partnership with Solartonic.

The city is also adding three master meters across the city that they hope will help accurately measure water use and save community members money.

“It is probably the most significant water infrastructure project that has happened in Highland Park in over a decade," said Damon L. Garrett, director of the Highland Park Water Department.

He says that project will be done by the end of spring.

“At this point, it's all about continuing the progress, continuing the movement, continuing the motion,” McDonald said.

More investment and development is good news for Keyaira Berry, owner Salon KnH. Her shop sits along Woodward Avenue.

"Whatever they got coming for us, we’ll appreciate it. I know the community will,” Berry said.

Stylist Robert Green added that he hopes the change will be sustainable and into the future for longtime residents.

"The blocks that are blighted with a lot of empty space, there’s a lot of room for new housing,” Green said.

Longtime resident Joseph Blevins says he's excited about the possibility of more resources coming to the city for residents.

"We need all of that to help the city prosper. We can’t prosper the way we're going,” Blevins said.

Specifically, he's looking for more resources for those interested in starting businesses or investing in property.

"A library where you can go, that’s a good resource center,” Blevins said.

McDonald says the city has applied for a grant to study what it would take to remodel the library and are hopeful they will receive it.

