Highland Township leaders looking to tweak language to help pass fire department millage in November election

HIGHLAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Public safety services are at the center of a hot debate unfolding in Highland Township after a millage renewal involving the fire department recently failed.

Now, township leaders are deciding what type of millage language to use in November in an effort to gain support ahead of Tuesday (August 11) deadline.

Township leaders say without an increase in funding, their fire department could see major staffing cuts, part of a message to the community.

Watch Simon Shayket's report below

Highland Township leaders looking tweak language to help pass fire department millage in November election

Facing what they call unprecedented challenges, Highland Township leaders say there is tremendous need to pass a Fire & EMS Millage Renewal with an increase after a failed attempt this August.

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"If it passes it pays for operations of employees," said Highland Township Supervisor Rick Hamill. “Without it it’s a big crisis. We have an old community. Our population is generally probably 60 plus years old. You’ve got people falling down. Getting sick and passing out.”

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“At the end of the day they aren’t going to lose their jobs, they’re going to go to one of the 30 other departments hiring throughout Michigan," said Fire Chief Nick George.

The Fire Chief tells me he's now working with roughly 26 firefighters on staff. At the meeting held publicly before voters, I was there as leaders approved more similar, but more simplified language before a deadline in order to place the request on the November ballot.

"This is the operation millage. The operations of our fire department.”

The numbers involve a 1.85 Fire Millage, increased by .47 for operations to provide over $2 million in funding at an average of $67 more per parcel for a total levy of 2.32 mills.

I asked voters on both sides, as similar communities have also opposed what some feel are more taxes during tough times. Voter Andy West supports it, while voter James Brennan does not.

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“We need it. 3 years ago I had an issue. One of my contractors vans caught on fire, in my parking lot. I had to call 911. It was nice the fire department could show up and put that out," West said.

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“I voted against the millage and the reason why is because, they were claiming it was a cup of coffee. But, for some people that cup of coffee is a medication they need at their house," Brennan said.

Township leaders emphasize retaining the best firefighters is more difficult than ever, which is another reason they are hoping to get this approved in November.

