Highlighting heart health: Former athlete shares survival story at West Bloomfield High School

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Michigan high school athlete is taking a stand to raise awareness about heart health among youth.

At West Bloomfield High School on Thursday, 20-year-old pre-medical student Alex Bowerson shared his life-changing experience after suffering sudden cardiac arrest during a wrestling practice.

"It's shocking to think that high school students could be at risk for cardiac arrest,” Bowerson explained. “I never thought people could have heart problems at young ages. I didn't know things like this existed."

Hear more from Alex Bowerson in the video below:

INTERVIEW: Alexander Bowerson talks about heart health and his cardiac arrest

During his time as a high school athlete, Bowerson was actively involved in football, baseball and wrestling. However, everything changed when he collapsed shortly after lacing up his shoes for a run at wrestling practice.

"I first went down and had a cardiac arrest with seizure-like symptoms," he recalled.

Fortunately, the high school cheerleading coach, who is also an emergency room nurse, was nearby. Her quick thinking and training kicked in as she recognized Bowerson was experiencing cardiac arrest. While someone began CPR, she retrieved an AED, or automated external defibrillator.

"Within two minutes, I got one shock from a defibrillator AED, and a couple of minutes later, I had a pulse again," Bowerson said.

After being rushed to the hospital, Bowerson was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, a heart condition that affects about 1 in 500 people, with many cases remaining undiagnosed. HCM can be a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes, underscoring the importance of awareness and screening.

To address this issue, Corewell Health will host a free heart screening at West Bloomfield High School on Feb. 1, coinciding with the first National Youth Heart Health Day.

"Parents can bring their kids aged 13 to 18 years old if they have an appointment. They can get a free blood pressure check, learn CPR, learn how to use an AED, get an EKG, along with a limited echo with our cardiologist," Jen Shea, the Corewell Health Children's Student Heart Check manager said.

West Bloomfield high student and event organizer Matilda Edvardsson emphasized the unpredictable nature of heart conditions.

"Sometimes, you don't even have any symptoms, and it can happen out of nowhere," Edvardsson said.

Along with fellow student Amarina Kriko, Edvardsson played a key role in organizing Bowerson's visit to their school, encouraging classmates to register for the upcoming heart screening.

"I think by getting that heart check, you can be aware that you have some sort of condition that can put you at risk," Edvardsson added. "Sometimes, you know and sometimes, you don't, and that's the scary part."

Kriko also stressed the need for preparedness in case of emergencies.

"If someone drops on the floor and has sudden cardiac arrest and no one knows what to do, that person could end up not surviving. We should be making sure we know what to do in events like this, locate an AED and know how to do CPR," Kriko said.

After his near-death experience, Bowerson hopes that sharing his story will save lives and encourage teens to take their heart health seriously.

"Know where your AEDs are," he advised. "If you're feeling something weird in your chest, weird feelings or chest pains, advocate for yourself — get an EKG and an echo."

If you'd like to sign up for the heart screening with Corewell Health, you can register online.