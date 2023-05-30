Highway crashes involving wrong-way drivers raise more concerns

(WXYZ) — There can be nothing more frightening than seeing a wrong-way driver coming at you on the freeway, but sadly it’s become a reality at a growing rate.

Images of mangled vehicles in metro Detroit are stirring fear among some drivers responding to at least 6 crashes in 6 weeks, causing half a dozen deaths.

Among them, there have been crashes on the Lodge Freeway, Southfield Freeway, 696, and U-S 23.

Driver Terrell Anglin says he’s shaken up by those disturbing statistics and looking out for anyone who’s impaired or ignoring highway signs.

Another driver, Madeline Bist says traveling from East Lansing where she attends MSU has been concerning.

“I’d swerve but that could cause more of an issue,” says Bist.

On our Facebook page, we also heard from numerous viewers like Eastla Smith saying, “This is happening far too much on Michigan freeways and highways, and it’s not even summer yet.”

Terrell adds, “That could be very scary. Lights coming towards you. I wouldn’t know what to do with that.”

Michigan State Police say the crashes are all preventable, along with the tragic deaths and injuries. State Police have also attributed some of these crashes to distracted driving, something lawmakers say they hope to crack down on, with a new law signed by the Governor within weeks.