Detroit family-owned bakery honors Mexican heritage all year with authentic pastries

DETROIT (WXYZ) — La Gloria Bakery has become a family legacy that's dedicated to honoring their heritage and cravings all year long.

It was passed down through three generations of owners and is currently being run by Juanita Franco.

Franco told me she grew up in the bakery and loves watching families grow as the years go on. She's watched families full of multiple generations turn their bakery into a family tradition.

"There's some that I've known since I was little and I hold them dear to my heart," Franco said.

Franco's father purchased the bakery from another Mexican family in the early 80s and she wanted to keep it in the family.

She took over the bakery when she was in her 20s and it is still going strong. Now, there's a long line of family members ready to uphold the family name.

"We're proud Latinos here. I mean, there's a whole block of us," Franco said.

Franco's two sons, who work with her at the bakery, are slated to take it over when she steps down. And her 8-year-old grandson isn't far behind.

"When he sees me rolling dough, he's like 'can I help you?' And he'll try to do the cookie cutting and then he'll take the trays and put it on the thing for me," Franco said.

She says her family couldn't have seen so many years of success if it weren't for the generations of families who support them.

"I appreciate the business, I appreciate that they are still coming in and supporting us and it feels like family when they come in," Franco said.

