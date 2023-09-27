Hispanic Americans, auto industry invest in community with cherished partnership

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we reflect on the contributions made to build a legacy. For decades, American carmakers have shared a special relationship with the community.

Together, what’s been achieved has been incredible. In Southwest Detroit, community members say that relationship continues to evolve.

For more than 20 years, Stephanie White says she’s carried immense pride in her work. The auto worker has worked on the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator in Toledo and built the Jeep Grand Cherokee in Detroit.

Her family is originally from Mexico, and she has a history with the auto industry.

“I’ve built the Wrangler, the Gladiator. I love being able to be part of the assembly. Making them and being about to watch them go down the road and know I did that,” she said.

Her experience is one of countless families, who’ve achieved the American dream.

As a volunteer for Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development (LA SED), an organization that services the community, Jane Garcia also feels the significance of what’s been achieved.

Her father came to the area for a job with Chrysler and Packard and was a member of the labor movement. As a UAW member, he stood up for better pay and benefits, similar to the strike now underway.

“If you look at the DIA, you have the murals there. You see the Hispanics in production and our community leaders as founders of the labor movement,” Garcia said.

She also points to investment from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. One example is a senior center on Vernor Highway. There, the automaker devoted time and money to providing resources such as meals and activities for 50 seniors daily.

WXYZ

Also at Clark Park, Ford volunteers hold regular cleanups. And at a resource and engagement center on Bagley Street, there’s a food pantry in partnership with Gleaners Community Food Bank.

“This pantry is a little special because we also get to provide frozen items, meat and milk,” supervisor Mariela Gonzales said.

The pantry helps feed nearly 800 families.

WXYZ

“Gleaners' message as well as Ford’s is we don’t want anybody to be hungry,” Gonzales said.

For White, the partnership is a fundamental part of the success the industry has enjoyed. It’s also been a driving force for why so many have devoted their years to the Big Three.

“It’s a great feeling. People know that the company cares about the surrounding areas and making it better,” White said.