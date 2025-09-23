DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and we're shining the spotlight on the people and places that help shape the rich cultural fabric of metro Detroit.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Prince Valley Market celebrates 50 years serving Detroit's Latino community

One of those places is Prince Valley Market, a family-owned grocery store in southwest Detroit that has served generations of Latino families with fresh food, authentic flavors, and a deep commitment to community.

From homemade pastries to fresh tamales, Prince Valley Market in southwest Detroit is known as one of Detroit's best Mexican markets. This weekend, they're celebrating 50 years of business.

"I would encourage anyone to come here to go shopping," said Michelle Polk, a 50-year customer.

"It's one of the few places over here where you can find Hispanic foods," said Frances Sadaka, a customer.

Evolving with the community

Located along Michigan Avenue in southwest Detroit, this neighborhood staple has evolved with the community over the years. Prince Valley Market once served mostly German and Polish families.

Today, it's a go-to destination for Detroit's growing Latino community. Seventy-five percent of Prince Valley Market's customers are Hispanic.

"Not a lot of supermarkets in Michigan or in Detroit cater to Latinos. That is where our niche is," said Joe Gappy, owner of Prince Valley Market.

"The demographic that was around it. It kept changing to the things that we needed to the things that we wanted," Sadaka said.

Fresh flavors made from scratch

When you walk into Prince Valley Market, flavors and smells fill the air.

"Everything is made from scratch," Gappy said.

Prince Valley is known for their mouthwatering selection of fresh foods, from in-house bakery cakes to a specialty aisle with imported goods and candies to fresh homemade tamales. They make and sell over 1,000 tamales per day.

"Everything we have is grab-and-go ready. So you can view it, feel it, touch it, and then purchase it from our store," Gappy said.

Preserving culture through food

Ernesto Nava has worked at Prince Valley Market for over 20 years, moving to Michigan from his home country of Mexico. He usually arrives first thing in the morning to start baking pastries and other items he prepares.

"What I am doing, I love it," Nava said. "It's about our culture. It's about our customers and making people happy."

Nava said he loves helping customers embrace their Hispanic heritage and culture through his work.

"It's really important. Because when you get here to the United States, you miss all the flavors from your old town," Nava said.

Loyal customers span generations

Polk has been shopping at Prince Valley Market for 50 years.

"It's good food. The bakery is just wonderful. I always encourage people to come over here to order their cakes. The cakes are wonderful, they really are," she said.

Sadaka has been coming to Prince Valley Market since she was a little girl.

"I love it. I bring my kids here, and they'll do the same thing too. It's just become a staple for us," she said.

On Saturday, September 27, Prince Valley Market will be hosting a 50th anniversary birthday party complete with cake, cupcakes, tastings of in-house specialties, and family-friendly festivities. The event is open to the public.

