Southwest Detroit nonprofit helping to shape the future, empower the community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Sunday and for the next month, we are going to be highlighting the history, culture and contributions of people with Hispanic roots.

On Monday, we spoke with an organization about its ongoing mission to connect youth, stakeholders and residents in Southwest Detroit.

Congress of Communities is a small nonprofit making big changes in a neighborhood that's also known as Mexicantown for its rich Hispanic culture.

Lisa Gonzalez says her 15-year-old daughter has been able to learn about her Hispanic heritage through the youth program offered at CoC.

"It boosted my self-confidence, like oh wow, I'm actually doing great as a mom getting her into these programs," Gonzalez said. "This morning, she woke up and said '¡Feliz día de la independencía de Mexico, mom!'"

"It's like happy Independence Day, like you know, we celebrate our Fourth of July here in American. And in Mexico, they celebrate their independence on the 15th of September," Gonzalez continued.

CoC program manager Flor Rivera Hernandez told us the organization welcomes everyone who lives in Southwest Detroit.

"It really is a cultural melting pot," Rivera Hernandez said. "One individual cannot change the entire world but if you have a group of people who share the same beliefs and same values and want to be able to see their community succeed, and you're able to create spaces like Congress of Communities does to empower youth and young adults and the next generations of leaders and doers and dreamers."

CoC member Elizabeth Amezcua-Tepehua is one of those dreamers.

"There's a lot of passions within just being Hispanic, Mexican or any other Latin origin," Amezcua-Tepehua said.

We asked everyone we spoke with what Hispanic Heritage Month meant to them.

"It's great to be able to celebrate openly and freely," Amezcua-Tepehua said.

"It's a really beautiful mixture of different backgrounds and just being able to celebrate that openly and freely," Rivera Hernandez said.

"She loves being Mexican American, and that's something we have a really big passion for," Gonzalez said.

CoC is almost always putting on a fundraiser or event. If you are interested in what's coming up next for Coc, visit congressofcommunities.com.

