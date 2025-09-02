Historic Detroit monastery transforms into tech training hub

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit landmark is getting a new lease on life as the Detroit Training Center prepares to consolidate its operations under one historic roof.

The Castle Rouge, a former monastery built in 1930 on Schoolcraft Road near Telegraph Road, will soon become a centralized hub for career training and community development.

"So, not only was Castle Rouge incredibly well preserved, but it's also just a beautiful example of how space can continue to give back to its community after its original use has been exhausted," said Talia Greenberg, DTC's sustainability program manager.

The massive 40,000-square-foot building, which previously served as both a monastery and church, will allow the organization to bring all its programs together for the first time.

"After a little while, it also became an activated church and religious space... and they had Catholic weddings," Greenberg said.

During a tour of the facility, Greenberg showcased the chapel and former choir room, which have already found new purpose.

"Currently, we use this as our banquet hall. We have large meetings in here, we open it up to the community as well for their events," Greenberg said.

Since its founding in 2012, the Detroit Training Center has established itself as a vital resource for career development in the city.

"We've served over 11,000 students in Detroit, and most of them stay in the community," Greenberg said. "We're also developing new programs because of just the extreme increase in space. We're hoping to serve more students and have more offerings for the community and for our trades network as well."

Eric Sampson, who recently completed a six-week heavy machinery program at the center, believes the expansion will significantly enhance the student experience.

"It's more exposure. If you're really serious about getting trained or trying to get your certification, that is the place you want to consider to go to because they're behind you 100%," Sampson said.

The vision extends beyond just training programs. The facility, with its classroom spaces, event areas and former dormitories, will also serve as a collaborative space for community partners and businesses.

"We're hoping to signal to our community that we're ready to be a hub, and just come visit us, be a member of our community and we will see what we can do to support you in your career or in your existing business," Greenberg said.

While an exact move-in date hasn't been finalized, the Detroit Training Center expects to complete the transition sometime next year.

