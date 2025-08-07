Historic tall ships come to Detroit for sail festival on riverfront

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Historic tall ships are sailing into Detroit this weekend as part of Sail Detroit, a maritime festival returning to the city's riverfront for the first time in more than two decades.

Four tall ships moved by Detroit's riverfront on Thursday, drawing crowds with cameras and phones eager to capture the majestic vessels.

Watch the video report below:

Historic tall ships come to Detroit for the Sail Detroit festival

"They are big sailing ships. The mast reach to the sky. It is an incredible view and sight for our city," said John Jamian, director of maritime operations for Detroit Wayne County Port Authority.

WXYZ

The ships will remain docked outside the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority all weekend as the stars of the Sail Detroit Festival, which highlights the city's maritime history.

"That's the way they sailed in the old days. Port of Detroit, we used to have these ships. They were the cargo ships of the 1800s that called on our city and docked right here," Jamian said.

See video of the ships on the Detroit River below

Tall ships arrive in metro Detroit

Visitors can view ships including Ernestina Morissey from Massachusetts, Alliance from Sutton Bay, Empire Sandy from Toronto and Pride of Baltimore II from Maryland.

Pride of Baltimore II is a 157-foot long and 108-foot tall reproduction of an 1812 Baltimore Clipper. The ship's captain says it takes 12 crew members on board to operate.

"A lot of teamwork. Everything is very physical, everything is man power. We don't have electric wenches or things of that nature," said Jeff Crosbey, captain of Pride of Baltimore II.

WXYZ

Despite the hard work involved, Crosbey finds sailing the vessel fulfilling.

"They're cool boats to sail. They kind of bring you back in time a little bit and give you a glimpse of where the maritime industry started in this country," Crosbey said.

Representatives with Tall Ships America, responsible for bringing the ships around the country, say seeing people engage with the crew and vessels is what the experience is all about.

WXYZ

"This is exactly why we partner with the Port Authority and the city of Detroit to bring these ships in and again to just highlight the rich history in Detroit," said Erin Short, the director of events and communications for Tall Ships America.

The ships can be viewed along the riverfront for free through Sunday. Those interested in touring one of the vessels can purchase tickets online.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

