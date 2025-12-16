Holiday shipping deadlines approach as Detroit FedEx facility works hard to deliver packages

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's that time of year: the hustle and bustle of the holiday season at the newly expanded FedEx facility in Detroit, where 500 team members are busy sorting, scanning and serving customers across southeastern Michigan and beyond.

"We like to say this is where Christmas starts at," said David Blake, senior ramp manager at FedEx.

The facility, located on Superior Road near Detroit Metro Airport, opened on May 5 and this year is their first holiday peak season.

"There's been a ton of planning and execution that's gone into having really such a successful peak," Blake said. "In this facility, we deliver to southeastern Michigan and northern Ohio, but when taking packages out of here, they go all over the world.”

WXYZ

The facility handles roughly 12,000 packages an hour and 15 million packages around the world every day. With Christmas around the corner, Blake is telling customers to ship their gifts now.

"My advice to them is just do it just as early as they can," Blake said. "Things get clogged up this time of year. We're working as hard as we can to make sure all the packages arrive on time."

Faster shipping options, like two-day transit, cost more than two-day options, so give yourself as much time as possible.

For the safest and cheapest option, you'll want to ship your package via FedEx five-day ground or home delivery by Wednesday, Dec. 17. The last day to ship is Tuesday, Dec. 23.

WXYZ

"One of my favorite things about working at FedEx is we bring joy every single day," Blake said. "Getting presents to people across the world is something we take a lot of pride in."

By shipping early, the facility hopes to help deliver not just packages, but the moments and memories that make the holidays special.

For a look at more shipping services and holiday deadlines at FedEx, visit their website.

