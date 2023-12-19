Holiday travel heats up this week with a peak expected Thursday

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The holiday travel season is here and in full swing with folks heading home for the holidays.

But with traveling, comes turbulence with storm systems on the east and west coasts that could delay or cancel flights.

Holiday travel for the week of Christmas will peak on Thursday this week with close to 49,000 forecasted flights.

Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) will also be buzzing with travelers with an estimated 1.5 million passengers flying through DTW from now through January 1.

A 10% increase in the number of passengers TSA saw from last year.

And according to AAA, 3.6 million Michiganders plan on traveling 50 miles or more between December 23 and January 1.

And just a friendly reminder do not bring wrapped gifts through security because they'll have to be unwrapped. Be sure to check with your airline if there are any delays or cancellations.

