Holiday travel: Here are some tips for flying out of DTW ahead of Thanksgiving

Expedia predicts the busiestand most expensive days to fly will be tomorrow, the day before Thanksving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, staff at DTW say they're prepared to handle the crowds.

Early Tuesday morning, things are running pretty smoothly. The board looks like almost everything is on time. already a good start for travelers. The security check point lines are also looking pretty good but you can see TSA is prepared to see longer lines and wait times. Fans are already in place to cool off people waiting to get screened. Over 40,000 are expected to move through here today.

We talked with a couple people and got up and got here super early to beat the Holiday rush.

"We’re going to Mobile, Alabama to see our grandparents," said Maia Houston.

Houston walked into DTW on one of the busiest travel days of the year to a pleasant surprise.

"We got here expecting it to be super crowded, but I guess our over-preparedness helped us," Houston said. "I didn't expect TSA to not be open but better be safe than sorry."

We talked with Maia just before 4 a.m., one of the first people flying out on the Tuesday before Turkey Day. This is the start of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year: 44,000 people are projected to move through DTW security lines lines Tuesday and Wednesday, and Sunday that number jumps to 48,000 travelers.

"It’s a little stressful making sure that they have all their stuff. Making sure that we all go together and keep together as a family," said Stephen McKeller. "We’re coming back on Tuesday so hopefully we’ll miss the rush coming back."

The McKeller's are coming back from a little further than Alabama.

"Grand Cayman," one of the McKeller daughters said. "My favorite part is the beach."

They woke up at 1:30 a.m. to make sure they made their morning flight.

TSA's Security Director, Reggie Stephens, says getting to the airport two hours early for domestic flights is the way to go, three hours early if you're going international, and if you're planning on bringing some thanksgiving sides with you.

"I know it’s thanksgiving so there's a lot of questions about food. Typically your baked goods are going to be fine. Your items l ike gravy, cranberry sauce, unless they’re in small quantities you will not be permitted through the screening check point unfortunately," Reggie said.

At their peak, security lines are expected to hit around 30 minutes. To keep lines moving faster, your ID can act as a boarding pass, and X-Ray machines mean electronics can stay in your bag. Firearms have to be locked up, checked and declared with the airlines. And if you're a parent, staying strapped is a good idea.

"We got their Amazon Fire’s in the backpack ready to go. I've got my headphones and my phone ready to go," the McKeller's said.