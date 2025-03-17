Home of U-M provost vandalized with broken window & spray paint over Israel-Hamas war

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another act of vandalism targeted leadership at the University of Michigan over the weekend.

The school's provost was the victim of spray paint and property damage at his home, an apparent result of the ongoing tensions over the Israel-Hamas War.

Police say around 8 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the home on a report of malicious destruction of property. According to police, officers discovered an object had been thrown through a bedroom window.

Also, the words "free Palestine," "Divest" and "No Honor in Genocide" were spray-painted on the front of the home.

On campus in Ann Arbor, I asked students and faculty their reaction to what took place this weekend, and before that, acts of vandalism at the home of U-M Regent Jordan Acker last December.

Watch below: U-M regent says home & car were vandalized overnight while family was sleeping

U-M regent says home & car were vandalized overnight while family was sleeping

"Vandalism in any form is not a good way to solve things," student Brigitt Kapnick said.

“People are upset. Not feeling heard. I wish folks would come to the table," Felicia McCrary, a faculty member, said.

Protests on campus have also criticized the school claiming they continue to do business with companies that support Israel.

Civil rights complaints that some continue to tell me they feel are justified, but they say they do not condone what was done at the home.

“Any violent act towards anybody is disheartening," McCrary said.

Police say they could at some point have video or images to release, but at this point they're not sharing more about potential leads as they search for suspects.