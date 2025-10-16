DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Campbell Street near Christiancy Street in southwest Detroit.

A barrage of bullets were heard by residents Wednesday around 11 p.m.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Home shot up in southwest Detroit, teen injured

It happened across the street from Rachel Hernandez' family's home.

"It's been so quiet around here. I didn't expect anything like that. It's pretty shocking to hear that the house right here on the corner got shot up," she told 7 News Detroit.

Hernandez said she mentored the victim, 15-year-old Nicholas, after meeting him through a youth program.

"I don't know what kind of stuff he was into. I don't think he deserved to get shot though," she said. "There are other little kids in the house. Anything could have happened. Somebody could have got killed. It's senseless violence."

7 News Detroit also spoke with the victim's mother, Kazimiera Krokiewicz, who said her family had just gotten home.

"As soon as I pulled up, no later than five or 10 seconds, my house got fired on and that's when my son got shot. Yeah, that was scary. I had all my girls with me. My 7-year-old daughter, I had to push her to the floor and throw her in the closet because bullet holes, bullets are flying through my walls," she said.

Krokiewicz said her son was shot three times in the lower body while trying to run upstairs away from the gunfire.

Detroit police say no one is in custody.

"That is an ongoing investigation currently," Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum told 7 News Detroit.

She said the teen was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

"Medics took him to the local hospital. He's now in stable condition," Holderbaum said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.

