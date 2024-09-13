Homecoming pop-up shop offers free dresses for metro Detroit girls

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Comerica Bank in partnership with Jackets for Jobs is offering free homecoming dresses this weekend in Detroit.

It’s a partnership that’s been going on for six years during prom season.

Comerica Bank collects donations across 10 locations. They distributed over 1,000 prom dresses in spring 2024 and hope to do the same this fall for the first time.

“Anything that gives back for the people in the community an important message that we want to send,” said Hassan Melhem, vice president of external affairs at Comerica Bank.

Helping people through clothes is a mission Alison Vaughn CEO & Founder of Jackets for Jobs has held near to her heart.

“Clothing is important because first impressions are lasting. Because when you have the right outfit on, it boosts up your self-esteem, it makes you feel good,” Vaughn said.

For any teenager, style matters. So getting to choose whatever dress she wants without a budget is freedom for ninth grader Amia Tucker-Bell.

“It makes me feel great because not many people get to pick out a dress for free,” Amia said.

Knowing how much of a burden prom and homecoming dresses can be on budgets, Vaughn hopes as many girls who can take advantage of the opportunity this weekend.

The pop-up shop will be open at the Samaritan Center Kilpatrick Conference Center in the lower level on Saturday from 9 a.m to 3p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

You can register at jacketsforjobs.org or by calling 313-579-9160

