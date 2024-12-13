Homeowner hopes arsonist will be caught after fire at Southwest Detroit property

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Southwest Detroit homeowner is searching for answers as fire officials investigate arson at his investment property.

"I would like to see the criminal brought to justice. That type of behavior is just not acceptable in our city," 30-year-old Tony Robinson said.

Video shared by the Detroit Fire Investigation Division, a joint task force between the Detroit police and fire departments, shows a suspect appearing to flee the scene.

The person in the video allegedly fled from the backyard of the home on 25th Street near Vernor on Nov. 4 after placing a T-shirt over his face just one minute before the house was in flames.

"Seeing that it wasn't a squatter and it was just somebody maliciously targeting my property, yeah that makes me upset," Robinson said.

The property was one of Robinson's firsts. He saved for years, did not have insurance and says the damage puts him behind tens of thousands of dollars.

"I bought the house from Wayne County tax auction a couple years ago," Robinson said. "I was looking to invest in the city I was born and raised in."

Robinson plans to take on debt so that he doesn't have to give up on his dream.

"Just make sure you have your properties insured, try to keep an eye on them and don't let things like this deter you from investing in the city," Robinson said.

If you have information on who the suspect is, you're urged to contact Detroit Fire investigators at 313-628-2900, detroitrewards.tv or arsontips@detroitmi.gov.