HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor raises $3K for charity from "SHAME" t-shirts over Lake Ontario name change

HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor said it is donating more than $3,000 to the Great Lakes Great Responsibility charity from "SHAME" shirts sold after an executive order from President Donald Trump.

HOMES Brewery began jokingly calling itself "Shame Brewery" in response to President Trump's executive order renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America."

The brewery then sold t-shirts bearing the words "SHAME" above its logo, flipping the familiar grade-school mnemonic "HOMES" on its head.

They shared an update on the shirts sold on Facebook Wednesday.

Trump signed the executive order last Thursday, directing U.S. federal agencies to use the new name amid escalating trade tensions with Canada following failed trade talks between the U.S. and Canada.

Watch the full report in the video player below

Beatriz Bargas, manager at HOMES Brewery, said the response was about finding a constructive outlet.

"We believe it's a silly situation, and we're just trying to make light of it while also trying to stay positive and proactive. Therefore, we chose a non-profit organization to donate partial proceeds of the t-shirt," Bargas said.

That organization is Great Lakes, Great Responsibility, a nonprofit founded in 2020 dedicated to removing and preventing plastic pollution in the Great Lakes watershed.

Customers at the brewery said the shirts resonated with them. Ryan Jasper, who came out to the brewery on his anniversary after seeing the buzz, said the concept landed.

"I think it's hilarious. It obviously brought a lot of people out here. Tonight, it brought us out here," Jasper said.

Lorin Burgess said the charitable component made the purchase feel worthwhile.

"I don't mind that someone is making money off of it, and that it's going to the right causes versus somebody's pockets. So I like it, I'm going to get one," Burgess said.

One customer, Judy Power, said the name change hit close to home. She made it her goal this summer to swim in every Great Lake with her granddaughter.

"We just finished last weekend. We did a southern leg of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, and then we did the northern loop. That was our HOMES tour, and now our HOMES tour is a SHAME tour, so it's really sad," Power said.

The back of the shirts read "Ontario Forever," and once they're made, staff members will be wearing them around the restaurant for a little while. Bargas reflected on why the brewery's original name carries meaning beyond just an acronym.

"I think the way they chose the organization and it goes back to being proud, blessed and lucky we are to be surrounded by so much clean water," Bargas said.

Lorin Burgess summed up the moment with a smile.

"There's kind of a delicious irony to it that I like," Burgess said.

The brewery says pre-orders are available through September 1st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.