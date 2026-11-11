MICHIGAN — Detroit Lions fans are taking their team spirit overseas, with Metro Detroiters and Michiganders making their presence known in Germany ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

We put the call out online, and you answered! Lions fans are packing Germany before the international game.

Although the game is technically a Lions home game, it won't be played at Ford Field. Instead, the teams will meet in Munich as part of the NFL's efforts to grow American football internationally.

And fans say the Honolulu blue wave is already hard to miss.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Honolulu blue takeover: Detroit Lions fans are flooding Munich for the international NFL game

“And not one Pats fan, by the way,” said Mark Nickita from Birmingham.

Nickita is in Germany for work but made time to attend the game. He previously traveled to London for the international Lions game and says he wanted to experience the atmosphere again. He says restaurants and streets have already begun decking out in NFL gear.

Mark Nickita Munich, Germany

“There's a presence of Lions fans here, and it's really a lot of fun,” Nickita said.

Samantha Stacey, who is traveling through Europe with family, said her flight was already filled with Lions fans.

"All these planes are full of Honolulu blue coming over right now. So I only expect more in the days to come," Stacey said.

Stacey says the blue wave isn't limited to Munich. Her family has also spotted Lions fans while traveling in other European cities.

For Traverse City resident Jennifer Hood, the trip is also a chance to see her favorite player, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose family has ties to Germany.

Jennifer Hood Jennifer Hood attending the Lions game in Germany

"We were catching a tram today, and there was a big poster of my favorite player, Amon-Ra St. Brown, just like bigger than life," she said.

As more fans arrive, the excitement continues to build.

@fordfield @fordfield

“The Lions fans, we travel. We really do, especially when we've got a team like this,” Hood said. “We want to go and we want to support them.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.

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