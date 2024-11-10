Honoring Our Heroes: Southfield commemorates Veterans Day

(WXYZ) — As Veterans Day approaches, the City of Southfield took a moment to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country, sacrificing so much to protect our freedoms.

This year’s ceremony was filled with heartfelt speeches, moving tributes, and a powerful reminder of the courage and dedication exhibited by those who have worn the uniform.

The atmosphere at Southfield City Hall was one of recognition and respect, as many veterans gathered to be honored for their service to the United States. Among them, 99-year-old Sgt. William Ware Sr. stands out as one of the few remaining World War II veterans in the country.

Originally from Augusta, Georgia, William Ware Sr.'s family moved to Detroit when he was just four years old. At 18, he was drafted into the Army, serving his country during World War II as a member of the 31 29th Quartermaster Company.

During the war, he played a critical role in delivering essential supplies to troops in Germany and France, navigating the dangers of the front lines. “You don’t know when a sniper or a person that got through the lines was trying to destroy our stuff,” he recalls, emphasizing the perilous nature of his mission.

After returning home, Ware continued his service in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1950, stationed in Japan. Reflecting on his experiences, he acknowledges the honor of serving his country, a duty he has never regretted.

Today, Ware enjoys spending quality time with his five children, 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He treasures sharing stories of his military experiences with fellow veterans at his VFW post, ensuring that the legacy of service lives on.