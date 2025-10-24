Hot dog vendor operating without permit in Detroit ordered to stand trial for resisting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The hot dog vendor at the center of a viral video has been ordered to stand trial for an incident involving a Detroit police officer.

A judge made that decision Friday at Nayeli Ruiz' preliminary examination in 36th District Court.

An officer arrested Ruiz on Sept. 14 after he said she assaulted, resisted and obstructed his investigation into whether she had a right to sell food to the public.

Her arrest also triggered a deportation case.

During her hearing, Ruiz wiped away tears as her attorney played the officer-worn body camera footage of her arrest. Sgt. David Rios, the arresting officer, testified about the events that led to Ruiz's arrest.

Ruiz, 26, co-owns a hot dog stand in southwest Detroit. Rios said when he asked her if she had a permit to operate, she said no.

The officer then told her, her cooks and customers that he was shutting things down.

"What happened next when you told the workers to stop working and the line to shut down?" the prosecutor asked Rios.

Rios replied, "At that point, the defendant told the line, 'No, I'm calling my lawyer.' And then I stated to her, 'This is closed. There's no more service.'"

The sergeant said Ruiz started to argue, the crowd got "a bit aggressive" and he decided to detain Ruiz.

"As she was interfering with the closure of the line, I told her she was detained. I told her we'll do this a different way, and I opted to detain her in handcuffs for the rest of the investigation, so I could dismiss the line properly and come back to the conversation," Rios explained.

He said she resisted and that led to her being charged with assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer.

However, Ruiz's attorney, Ryan Hill, said the sergeant had no right to detain his client in the first place.

Hill told 7 News Detroit, "All I can go by is the issuing citations from Sgt. Rios, and if you look at those citations, the definition section talks about it having to be on a public street or a sidewalk or some type of easement, right? That's all I'm going off of. He's the one that issued a citation saying it was on a public street. He clearly said in his testimony today it wasn't it. So, the underlying charge, if it's not a charge, how do you resist something if it is unlawful? You don't."

His client, who's been in the U.S. for 20 years, now also faces deportation.

"She's not doing very well, and the first thing she said to me is I just want to see my children," he said.

Ruiz next court date is Oct. 31.

