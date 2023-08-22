How a new culinary program in Wayne County is helping the hospitality industry

Staffing has been a challenge for the hospitality industry and it's been highlighted by the pandemic. A new culinary program in Detroit is aiming to fill that gap and provide students with skills for life.

The program is at Wayne County Community College District, and the commercial kitchen doubles as a classroom where students learn cooking skills.

Some students come with a long-time interest, like Jovante Gray

"I want to take a cooking class to strengthen my skills," he said.

Others are exploring something new and learning basic kitchen skills

"Chef taught me like, what you do like these. Like how if you keep your knuckles close to the knife when you cut it, you won't really cut yourself," Robert Johnson said.

Chef Lorenzo Spratling said students learn knife skills, baking pastries, hot foods, and all the skills they need to be successful, and marketable, in Detroit's culinary scene.

"They'll be ready for jobs, maybe starting off as maybe like a prep cook. Some will go to sauté, maybe even like a sous chef," Spratling said.

These jobs are well-paying in the kitchen and in the front of the house, handling the business side, according to WCCD's Northwest Campus President Furquan Ahmed.

"From hospitality managers, to executive chefs, anything in between. So, you're looking at jobs that pay $50,000 to over $100,000," Ahmed said.

Many students in the class are new to the kitchen, and that's just fine.

"Sometimes you gotta hold their hands and just walk them through the whole process," Spratling said.

Ahmed said the door is open for anyone. Just be ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Students gain experience cooking for catered events and waiting on guests. There’s a sense of pride when these students don their chef’s coat.

The program offers both a certificate and a degree option. There are five-week courses so you can find the next enrollment date on the website of the Wayne County Community College District