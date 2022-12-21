How city of Detroit plans to tackle ice, snow-covered roads this week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Plans are being revealed by the city of Detroit to address a winter storm approaching our area.

At a press conference Wednesday, the director of the city’s Department of Public Works Ron Brundidge laid out the strategy that’s been developed. Yet, some Detroiters are already expressing worry.

“I have a lot of concerns. I use the busses and travel the streets every day,” said Zakiyyah Leary.

She’s lived in the city her entire life and says navigating neighborhood streets is much tougher if plowing is limited.

“If it’s less than 6 inches of snow, they’re not going to do these streets. I think that’s horrible. If there’s snow, plow everywhere,” she added.

Earlier, Brundidge told 7 Action News, “We have our crews set up where we put them on alternate 12-hour shifts.”

He added if snowfall is zero inches to 3 inches, trucks will only be out salting. If it’s 3 inches to 6 inches, plowing and salting will take place on major roads. If it’s 6 or more inches, additional contractors will be called in to plow on residential neighborhood streets.

“Six inches is historically that break-even point for folks getting in snowfall. When we get 4 to 5 (inches) even though streets are snow covered, residents are still able to transverse,” Brundidge said.

The city plans to have 50 trucks out working in those 12-hour shifts.

The city also says salt mixed with calcium chloride could be used to address extra cold weather but as of Wednesday, Detroiters are not being asked to move vehicles off the street.