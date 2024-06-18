How do Metro Detroiters feel about possible selective service mandate?

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Friday, Congress passed a measure as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The vote was 217 'Yes' and 199 'No'. This will automatically sign men ages 18-26 up for selective service, otherwise known as the draft.

The Senate's Armed Services Committee had their own version which passed 57 to 1.

The National Defense Authorization Act also would amend the military service act to include women and require them to register with the Selective Service system.

While it has not been in place for over 50 years, it is mandatory for all men to register for the draft at Age 18. If one fails to register, it's classified as a felony.

While there is no draft in place, the draft can be reinstated by congress and the President and force men to serve into the military, but the House Bill is unlikely to be taken up by the U.S. Senate.

I went out to gather what people think about the automatically registering of men.

"Are you scared?" I asked Southfield resident Brandon Richards.

"Very, very. Especially with everything going on in the world right now and the stuff that's happening and everything," Richard said. "Him going over there would not be a good Idea or anyone's child unless they signed up."

Richards is one of many people and parents who I spoke with about congress passing it's version of H.R. 8070.

The new automatic registration system would replace the existing system that has been in place since 1980.

"I don't think that it's fair that my son would have to go and fight for his country," Richards said. "It's okay if you have a choice and sign up for it but to be forced, I don't think every american should have to go through that."

21-year-old Lewis Barbat of West Bloomfield said this news about the automatic registering for the draft was a topic of conversation among his friend group over the weekend.

"(I'm) a little bit nervous but it is something that our country had been dealing with before," Barbat said. "It's a small change. But whatever happens... Happens."

"It makes me nervous in our political climate with people seemingly wanting to fight and want to go to war," said Royal Oak parent Kevin Scollin.

"I think 26 is too young," said Rochester Hills parent Loida Childers. "Fortunately my kids are older than that but a lot of the kids would be coming back in a box and I don't like that."

"I would be for it," said Dave Fiscella from Birmingham. "Because we need a strong military, believe me."