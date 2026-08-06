We all know the most affordable way to feed our family is to cook for ourselves. But, sometimes we're not in the mood for that every single day.

So, I wanted to find prepared foods that are still affordable, but can feed a while family. It's just a couple of steps away at the grocery store.

See the full story in the video below

How 'family meal deals' at grocery stores can help you feed a family while saving money

On average, Americans spend about $329 per month eating out, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

but, there are some lazy day "meal deals" that won't break the break. Lauren Ferrini with Walmart tells me the "family meal deal" is one of the mega chain's best kept secrets.

You can get a two-pound rotisserie chicken with two 16-ounce sides for less than $10.

Whole Foods also has a meal deal that is gaining popularity online. You can get four servings of a protein of your choice with two sides for $35. It's a bigger price tag, but bigger portions and more options.

I tested the meal deal. They give it to you in a large container, and the food comes chilled. You can choose one protein or two, so I chose salmon and chicken strips for my kids. You also get the two sides.