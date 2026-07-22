Wednesday is our Day of Giving at WXYZ to support Forgotten Harvest, a local non-profit that fights hunger and food insecurity in metro Detroit.

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Watch Alicia Smith's report below

How Forgotten Harvest is fighting food insecurity with hundreds of partner agencies

I spent the morning at the Forgotten Harvest headquarters in Oak Park, looking at the need for the non-profit's work in the community, and also visited one of its food distribution sites that was packed with people.

After a quick prayer, Pastor Robyn Moore formally opened the food distribution site at First Baptist International Church on 7 Mile in Detroit. The church is one of 220 partner agencies working with Forgotten Harvest.

People braved the near 100-degree temperatures on this day, living up on the sidewalk in front of the church for walk-up distributions. There was also a line of cars around the block waiting for drive-up service.

Moore said that some people arrive as early as 4 a.m.

"When you think about the need for this food, what comes to mind?" I asked Moore.

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"What comes to mind are the little children that are looking for something to eat, the senior citizen who's on a fixed income, the opportunity to be a blessing and fill a gap that we don't know otherwise would be able to be handled.” she said.

Moore told us Forgotten Harvest becomes a bridge to reach people who are struggling with food insecurity, like Diana Wilson of Detroit.

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"How hard is it to put food on the table for your family?" I asked her.

“Well, currently there’s inflation," she said.

She's been coming to the food pantry for a couple of years to help feed her family of four.

"It makes a difference, and it counts for people that really can’t afford the high prices," Wilson said.

Every first and third Wednesday of the month, about 600 people swing by the church to pick up any and all food that's available.

"How many times have you come to this particular site?" I asked Kevin Caldwell of Detroit

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"Once a month," he said.

"Once a month? And why is that?" I asked.

"I have three dogs, for one. And the extra food helps during the month," he said.

Partner agencies like Michigan Humane donate pet food, while Forgotten Harvest rescues or receives food from over 600 sources, including grocery chains and big box stores.

"How many people in Metro Detroit are facing food insecurity?" I asked Chris Ivey, Forgotten Harvest's chief marketing and communications officer.

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"So, throughout metro Detroit — Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County — it's about one in four. In the City of Detroit itself, it's one in two," he said.

“That is sobering," I said.

“Yeah, it's almost every other person," he added.

Ivey said that last year, the non-profit had over 1.9 million distributions and helped more than 600,000 people. But, he said they believe the number of people suffering from food insecurity in our area is much greater, underscoring the need.

It's a need that Mike Murri, Scripps regional vice president and general manager of WXYZ and WMYD, hopes our Day of Giving will address.

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“What stands out to me is that people in the past that have given to Forgotten Harvest now find themselves recipients. You never know when this will strike your family or when you'll have a need. And it's so great to know that Forgotten Harvest is there," Murri said.

The money stays in metro Detroit to help run operations like this, with volunteers of all ages helping out, like 9-year-old Jayden Love-Guy.

“When you look at all the people who came out here today, what does that tell you?" I asked him.

“How I’ve helped a lot. I helped a lot of people," he said.

Forgotten Harvest started off with one person who had an idea, that nobody should go hungry. Ivey said that's still in the core DNA of this organization.