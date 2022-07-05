How local law enforcement agencies work to secure large summer events

(WXYZ) — The shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has many law enforcement agencies on alert as more summer celebrations continue.

At least six people are dead and dozens more injured after the shooting on Monday morning in the city north of Chicago.

Law enforcement knows that a shooting like this can put people on edge, and they are sharing their plans for security as we move through the summer.

In Clawson on Monday night, they had almost the entire force out for their fireworks celebration. With the help of the Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the night went smoothly.

"We went to the art booth thing and we're going on rides and it's really fun," one person told us.

The carnival and the fair were in an open area, and that can be challenging for officers trying to monitor every entrance.

Former FBI Special Agent Andy Bartnowak said during his time as a supervisor of the FBI, he helped secure dozens of major events in metro Detroit.

"There's no way you can really stop everybody and check everybody, so if somebody wants to come in there and cause, chaos and have a shooting, a mass shooting, it's very difficult to stop," he said.

Their job is even more difficult when people are on edge. In Orlando, spectators went into a panic after hearing loud noises during the city's fireworks show. Police say it was confused for gunfire.

Bartnowak said to always keep your wits about you at these open venue events and report any behavior that seems off.