HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For many people, this heat is an inconvenience. For others, it's part of the job.

I was at the Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center in Highland Park, one of two cooling centers opening today from 10 a.m. as the city braces for dangerous heat. Highland Park is even closing city hall today as a precaution and officials are urging people to drink plenty of water, stay indoors when possible and check on vulnerable neighbors.

I spoke to folks in Hamtramck on their plan to beat the heat.



Watch Faraz Javed's video report below

How metro Detroiters are staying cool during this week's heat wave

WXYZ

Sisters Kaahlya and Kitra Hamilton were enjoying dinner with their friend, Delorice Collier, when I decided to pick their brains about how they're getting ready for what could feel like triple-digit heat.

"It's going to feel like it's almost... over 100 degrees. So what do you think is actually going to work to stay cool?" I asked them.

WXYZ

"Under the AC, with all the curtains, all the fans, yes, close all the doors, and windows closed. Honestly, stay hydrated and get some liquid IVs," Kitra said.

WXYZ

"I got me a little mini fan I got from Amazon. I walk around with. It don't do much," Kaahlya said.

Hassan Ahmed is visiting from Buffalo and he, too, has a plan.

WXYZ

"Definitely, I'm going to add a lot of ice cream, water, you know?" he said.

"You guys think about like the construction workers or folks who work outside?" I followed up with.

"It's going to be a tough day for them," Ahmed replied.

While many people can head inside and turn on the AC, some workers don't have that option.

WXYZ

"Asphalt when it comes out 250 degrees, so you not only have the air temperature, but then the reflection of the heat off of asphalt," said Bill Urban, a Project Manager with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Urban said drinking water and taking care of yourself becomes even more critical during stretches of extreme heat like this one.

"It's the overall humidity and heat and the drain that it takes on your energy and your resources," Urban said.

Meanwhile, Kitra and Delorice, who work at a Stellantis plant, understand the pain workers go through during hot summer days. I asked them how they stay cool while working at a plant.

WXYZ

"Water, lots of water. I pour the cold water down my shirt sometimes," Delorice said.

"Or a lot of people have cooling racks and fans," Kitra said.

"Isn't it strange that when it gets cold, we complain, when it gets too hot, we complain?" I asked people

"Yeah. But that's why fall is the best season," Delorice said.

"I would say that I'm like, you know, just call sick. That's the easiest way to beat the heat," Ahmed said.

The message this morning is simple: stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, and check on seniors, young children and anyone who may not have access to air conditioning. City officials say if you don't have a cool place to go, or know someone who doesn't, now is the time to make a plan before the hottest part of the day arrives.