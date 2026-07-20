How moviegoers can save big at the box office this summer

(WXYZ) — Big blockbusters like Toy Story, The Odyssey, and the upcoming Spider-Man are drawing crowds of all ages to theaters this summer, but moviegoers are also finding creative ways to keep costs down.

According to data from LendingTree, moviegoers are spending around $32 per person when counting admission and concessions. Average ticket prices in the area are $11.50 for adults, $8.06 for children, and $8.56 for seniors.

Watch Christiana Ford's report below

Moviegoers find ways to save big at the box office this summer

Alex Covert, who was taking kids to the movies, said the appeal is simple.

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"It's the cinematic adventure. Just get a chance to escape, get away from home," Alex said.

Jackie De Conick, who goes to the movies every other month, said the costs add up quickly.

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"It is a little expensive. I think for me and the two kids today we spent probably 70 dollars," De Conick.

Some moviegoers are already adjusting their habits to save. Jesse Woolard, a regular moviegoer, said he skips the concession stand entirely.

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"I haven't bought concessions since pre-COVID," Woolard said.

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Melinda Mack said timing makes a difference.

"You know you come to a matinee and it's not that bad," Mack said.

Woolard said the big-screen experience is still worth it for the right films.

"Anything Nolan's doing any big epic it's definitely worth seeing in theaters. An IMAX screen can't really compare to watching it at home," said Woolard.

Paul Glantz, Chairman Emeritus of Emagine Entertainment, said Hollywood's strong lineup is driving a notable rebound.

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"We've seen a big resurgence in attendance this year and I think it's largely because Hollywood has gotten lucky. They finally have found some films that people really want to see," said Glantz.

Glantz said theaters are aware of the financial pressure many families face and are working to keep moviegoing accessible.

"I think it's important that movie going continue to be available to folks of all economic means and inflation has been very difficult for a lot of folks," said Glantz.

Discount days like $5 Tuesday are booming, Glantz said.

"Tuesday has become bigger than Saturday and it's such a good value. Five dollars if you become a rewards member plus you get a free popcorn you just can't beat that value," said Glantz.

Ways to save at the movies this summer

Discount Tuesdays



Emagine and MJR both offer $5 ticket Tuesdays with free popcorn.

AMC and Cinemark offer 50% off on Tuesdays. AMC also extends the deal to Wednesdays.

Matinee pricing



Most major theater chains offer matinee discounts for showtimes starting before 4 p.m.

Summer kids programs



AMC Summer Movie Camp offers $3 tickets for select movies showing exclusively on Mondays and Wednesdays, with showtimes at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. only. The program began June 22.

Emagine Summer Kid Series runs from the week of June 19 through Aug. 21, featuring $6 tickets and $6 Magic Packs for all ages. $1 from every ticket sold benefits the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse offers certain movies for $1.75 this summer.

MJR Family Film Festival takes place at all 10 locations Monday through Thursday, starting June 8 and running through Aug. 27. Each week features a new film with tickets costing $5 per person.

Family concession bundles



Many theaters offer bundled concession deals designed for families attending together.

Prepaid tickets at Costco



For just under $40, Costco members can purchase 2 AMC movie tickets and a $20 AMC gift card.

Theater subscriptions



AMC Stubs A-List: $27.99 to $29.99 per month, depending on your state. Covers up to 3 movies per week, including premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby, and 3D. Also includes waived online fees and concessions upgrades.

Regal Unlimited: $21.49 to $26.49 per month, or available as prepaid plans, depending on your location and theater tier. Covers standard 2D movies with discounts on premium formats and food.

Cinemark Movie Club: $10.99 to $11.99 per month. Provides one standard 2D ticket per month, rolls over unused credits indefinitely, and includes a 20% discount on concessions.

Emagine Platinum: $29.17 per month. Includes 30 digital movie tickets, a monthly 2-for-1 Platinum Monday guest pass, a 10% discount on concessions, sign-up bonus points, and outdoor adventure park perks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

