How old is too old to go trick or treating?

Monday is Halloween, and it brings one of the biggest debates every year – how old is too old to trick or treat?

Our Kiara Hay hit the streets of metro Detroit to see what every day people are saying.

Below are some of the things people said, with many people thinking there's never an age to stop.

"I don't think you should ever stop trick or treating. I'm on my way to get some candy now."

"I don't think there is really an age limit."

"You're never too old to trick or treat, you're always young at heart"

"I'm 63 and I feel like you should never stop trick or treating."

Other people thought you shouldn't trick or treat forever.

"I would say about 9 years old. 9 years old is good."

Most of the people we spoke to across metro Detroit overwhelmingly expressed there should be no age limit to going door to door asking for candy.

But, some states say the freebies should end when you reach your teens. In Chesapeake, Virginia and Deerfield, N.J., trick-or-treating ends at the age of 12.

It's a misdemeanor in a province in Canada if you go door to door on Halloween past the age of 16.

The state of Illinois' Halloween solicitation law says it's illegal for kids over the age of 12 to go out in a mask.