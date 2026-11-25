BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Rod Alberts has spent decades helping put Detroit's automotive industry on the world stage. But away from the auto show floor, he's built another legacy — one that requires a very different kind of strength.

Behind the scenes, Alberts' is an arm wrestling champion — something he calls the backbone of his career here in the Motor City.

Alberts built a 35-year career in Detroit as one of the faces of the auto show.

"There's a lot of pride that goes into being a part of the community and the fabric," Alberts said.

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How arm wrestling became the backbone of Rod Alberts' Detroit Auto Show career

But his Motor City brand wasn't always in the palm of his hand. Alberts' story began in Missouri, where he says there wasn't much to do.

"Except drive pickup truck and arm wrestle," Alberts said.

To this day, he's still training hard from what started as a competitive spark at a local state fair, which initially ignited his arm wrestling fascination.

"It's all one moment, all your energy and all of your strength," Alberts said.

For years, he traveled the states and made a name for himself. But he eventually came to grips with the fact that it wasn't lucrative enough to make the cut.

"So, I had to pick up another career," Alberts said.

That's how he eventually landed in the D and the automotive industry. But behind the scenes, Alberts has been fiercely competing in arm wrestling, crediting his accolades to learning from Michigan's best. His spirit to compete has fueled his feats at the gym, where he trains his forearms, biceps and the rest of his body extensively.

"It's a win or loss in moments depending on how you set up," Alberts said. "Arm wrestling is a full body motion… plus, you don't want to look lobsided with one big arm, right?" Alberts said.

He says the sport is heavily influenced by technique.

"You can end a match in the matter of two seconds," Alberts said.

Often, it's the person who seeks the stronger, more adept strategy that wins, rather than the bigger biceps.

"You can learn to beat anybody, on any given day, if you do the right thing," Alberts said.

And Alberts, even if he won't admit it himself, notoriously does the right thing.

"Nearly 70 and still wrecking people, so something to be said for it," said Tony Agro, Alberts' training partner.

Agro has been Alberts' training partner for 15 years.

"I've never told him 'no' in 14 plus years, I'm like… when do we start?" Agro said.

Agro says his friend has earned countless medals along the way, and even at his current age, Alberts recently took home two silvers in Japan. But Alberts says it's actually the losses he collects that he finds the most memorable.

"They hurt, they heal, and you become better for it," Alberts said.

Arm wrestling matches can be over in a matter of seconds, and can last more than a minute, testing one's grit and mental mettle.

"And that's kind of life, too. You've got to fight for and go after what you want and that's part of arm wrestling," Alberts said.

Alberts says arm wrestling and his career went hand in hand, both benefiting from the other. And he says in a world where being caught in a meaningful moment is becoming a rarity, finding ways to make them less of a scarcity through one's competitive ferocity is a philosophy he lives by.

"Find a way to get better at things, find a way to improve — and it gives you a purpose to, to go out and live in the moment," Alberts said.

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