How should Delta passengers be compensated after flight delays?

Chances are if you've flown anywhere, you've run into your share of inconvenience.

Several people I talked to tell me they have spent hundreds trying to adjust to the changes, so I asked them how they want to be compensated by the airline.

WXYZ

“How does my bag make it to Tampa, but we can’t get to Tampa?" said Aggie Owtean.

Recently, a lot more people have been asking questions like that one with the recent spike in Delta flight cancellations and delays.

WXYZ

“We got delayed for seven hours till 9:30, just delay after delay," said Martizio.

WXYZ

“We were told to go to the desk from the gate and they would arrange for us to get a hotel and when we got to the desk it was closed and there was no one there to help us," said Kristi Waddell.

All the people we talked at Detroit Metro Airport, paid for the inconvenience out of pocket.

WXYZ

“We spent over a thousand dollars trying to get back,” said Tamia.

“They told us when we were waiting in that six hour line that they’re not compensating for anything," Aggie said.

But if they had a choice on how they were compensated, here's what they'd want.

“I’d like to be reimbursed for the whole thing, the tickets, inconvenience, the food," Martizio said.

WXYZ

“Along with our food and whatever else expenses, extra parking too," said Tony Owtean.

“They should refund us for everything we spent and for the time sleeping over in the airport," Tamia said.

“We should have got some dignity and respect, first of all," Kristi said.

WXYZ

“They should give us food vouchers," said Christine Edwards. "They should give us hotels.”

WXYZ

"Reimburse us," said another traveler. "My work is impacted, everything is impacted."