How staff is securing private schools to prevent tragedy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wyatt Jones III, who's dedicated a significant portion of his life to Loyola High School, said student and staff safety is a top priority.

“Nineteen years. I’ve been a principle for eight (years). I was the dean of students for a lot of the rest of that time. I really just enjoy being here," he said.

He started as a student and is now a longtime educator. In that time, he's heard the tragic news of countless school shootings. The latest occurred in Nashville on Monday.

“As a school administrator, whenever you hear about school tragedy such as this, it’s just heartfelt," Jones said. "You feel for the community, and it also brings you back to your community. What are you doing to ensure the safety in which you serve?”

At the all-boys high school on Detroit’s northwest side, Jones said the school has a safety task force that meets periodically. Jones said students are taught if see something, say something.

He said cameras throughout the building are constantly monitored by the school resource officer who also has a rapport with the student body.

"We've had the opportunity, blessed by the Archdiocese of Detroit, to go through Atlas Training, intruder training for our staff to make sure that we know how to respond in a way that keeps everyone safe," Jones explained.

He said having additional security personnel for the afternoon, one entrance and one exit for students and guests and having guests sign in and wear name badges are all part of the security protocol.

Experts say funding is crucial to make sure adequate security measures are in place.

Brian Broderick is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Non-public Schools.

“Appropriation (in the state Legislature) was passed for several hundred million dollars for school safety. Eighteen million dollars was allocated just for non-public schools in the state of Michigan," he explained.

Broderick said the process is underway for schools to apply for that funding and to receive it over the next few weeks.

“There’s also funding that was available to non-public schools for critical incidents assessments and for mapping of schools so they could work together with law enforcement, and law enforcement then knows what the grounds look like, where all the rooms are so if something like a school shooting would happen, they can get to it as soon as possible," he explained.

He said another $18 million is proposed in the governor’s next budget for school safety. It's money, Jones said, can go to cameras, personnel and training.