How this morning's Amazon strike could impact holiday shopping in Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — What's billed as the largest strike against Amazon in American history -- just began at the top of the hour.

The timing is strategic -- just days before the holidays when people are counting on those last-minute deliveries.

We know there's likely a lot of people here in metro Detroit.. concerned their packages will be late. The Teamsters Union says the strike is starting at facilities in New York, Illinois, California and Georgia. It also says local unions will put up primary picket lines at hundreds of fulfillment centers nationwide. We could potentially see those picket lines right here in Metro Detroit.

We have a crew at that Amazon fulfillment facility in Detroit on Woodward to see if a picket line of any sort forms. Those participating in the strike walked off the job at 6 a.m. this morning.

The strike comes a week before Christmas, happening at seven locations, including New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco and just outside of Los Angeles and Chicago.

They're calling it the largest strike against the company, with 10,000 employees nationwide expected to take part. The Teamsters are saying they're expecting local fulfillment centers nationwide to picket in support.

The Amazon Labor union says it gave the company until Dec. 15 to come to the bargaining table, so now they're striking at the busiest time of year for the $2 trillion corporation.

WLS

"It's important because as workers we need our voices heard," said teamsters member Ash Brooks. "This has been a long time coming and we need to show Jeff Bezos and the entire Amazon corporation and the rest of the world that our voices matter.”

Amazon says that Teamsters only represents one percent of Amazon employees, so Amazon doesn't expect disruptions or delays for your Christmas presents still en route. The company said in a statement "The Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal..."

The Detroit facility is not part of the Teamsters union, instead being part of the American Postal Workers Union, joining early this year. The APWU represents 450 employees; I reached out to some organizers at 6 a.m. to see if they'll be picketing and so far I haven't heard back.