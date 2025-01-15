How to enter for your chance to win free Detroit Lions tickets through Dutch Girl Donuts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dutch Girl Donuts is hopping on the Detroit Lions giveaway train, giving one lucky customer two lower bowl tickets to Saturday's playoff game against the Washington Commanders.

The iconic Detroit donut shop says all costumers have to do is buy a dozen donuts to get their name in the raffle. The sweet deal also includes free transportation to the game and swag from the shop.

On Friday, the lines never quite fizzled out as excited customers stopped by for their chance at the pair of tickets at the 24-hour shop.



“If you buy a dozen, up to four dozen — there’s a limit — you can get a chance to two tickets, we put you in a drawing and we’ll give you a call," chef lead Makala Barnes said.

The raffle will go until Friday when Dutch Girl Donuts will pull one ticket and announce the winner live on their Instagram at 6 p.m.