How to make sure gently-used cribs, other baby items are still safe

(WXYZ) — In a time of rising inflation, so many parents are turning to gently-used cribs, strollers and other baby items. After all, kids often outgrow these items before the equipment reaches the end of its useful life.

However, a new national poll from C.S. Mott found that two out of three parents admit it's tough to know whether the used gear is safe for their child.

Parents most commonly use pre-owned cribs, highchairs, outdoor play structures, strollers, playpens and bath seats.

Sarah Clark, the co-director of the poll, said even if you buy new for your home, convenience often means you have to buy more than one.

"If you think about just the realities of life, it's often helpful to have a second piece of the equipment at the daycare provider's home or at grandma's," Clark said.

Here are a few tips to make sure those pre-owned items are safe.

First, always check for recalls. The best place to start is the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. They have a search engine for all recalled products.

Next, research installation directions. Having the instructions allow you to make sure the item is put together properly, and you can give it a stress test.

Then, you should test it. You can lean on it or use your strength to make sure the equipment is solid.

For car seats, do extra research. As if it had been in a crash and make sure you have instructions for proper installation.

Finally, take all of the same steps when you're donating items you no longer need. Make sure you're not donating an item that can put another family at risk.