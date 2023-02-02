How you can save money & still have fun this Valentine's Day

(WXYZ) — As Valentine's Day approaches, people may be opening up their hearts, but having trouble opening up their wallets with inflation.

The National Retail Federation said more than half of consumers plan to spend nearly $193 on Valentine's Day this year. That's up from $175 last year.

If the higher costs are breaking your heart, there are budget-friendly ideas so you don't waste your money.

Let's start with sweets for your sweetheart, or your single Galentines. Consider shopping early and local, like at For The Love of Sugar in Midtown Detroit.

They've been open for five years, but have a specific Valentine's Day menu this year, and you can save some money on cakes, macarons, brownies and more if you order early.

For The Love of Sugar is offering 10% off for Channel 7 viewers. Just mention this in-store through Feb. 7.

Next, we stopped to smell the roses at Thrifty Florist Warehouse in Southfield.

Thrifty Florist President Chris Rea says he's made some deals with trucking companies and vendors. He also said they haven't raised their prices this year.

For those on a budget, Rea said he recommends a mixed bouquet or a flowering plant like a kalanchoe, which Thrifty is selling for $14.99.

While roses may be the most popular Valentine's Day flower, you can save by buying a single-stem or make your own bouquet.

The three most affordable flowers, according to Rea, are carnations, daisies and babies breath.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, recommends you make dinner reservations for another night besides the actual holiday or make dinner together at home, which will often save you money.

“How can people utilize their credit cards in a smart way to save money?" I asked.

"Credit cards can help you in two ways. One would be rewards. You may already be sitting on a stockpile of cash back, for instance, that you could redeem for a statement credit or for gift cards," Rossman said.

Another way is to check your credit card's limited-time offer program like AmEx offers or Chase offers, featuring deals you can earn by shopping with select merchants.

Finally, you can always try to use unused gift cards. That can help pay for some or all of your dinner.

The National Retail Federation reports the top five Valentine's Day gifts people plan to buy this year are: