Howell extends contract with public relations firm to reshape city's image

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Howell is growing, expanding and diversifying, but city officials say it's hard to showcase these positive changes when a complicated past follows the city at every turn. That's why Howell has decided to continue working with the public relations firm BURCH to reshape its public image.



Howell extends contract with PR firm to reshape city's image

Scott Bitoff has owned Oh Crumbs! Bread Company in downtown Howell for two years now. He has roots in this community and like most residents, knows its complicated past and present.

"There are outside groups that have tried to impose their influence," Bitoff said.

WXYZ Owner of Oh Crumbs! Bread Company, Scott Bitoff

Resident Dan Michniewic says he has seen demonstrations from alt-right and white supremacist groups in the city firsthand.

"I was working at Cleary's right here when White Lives Matters shows up right there at the court house and my coworkers were saying there's men with masks there," Michniewicz said. “It’s not an issue specific to Howell, but it is an issue.”

The controversial demonstrations make headlines that stick with the city's image. It's an image city leaders want to see changed.



November 2024 coverage: Masked men wave Nazi flags, use antisemitic and racial slurs outside American Legion in Howell

"When you read in the paper, Howell, you're already getting this idea that forms in your head and I think we need start changing that narrative and to do that, we need professional help," Howell City Councilman Nikolas Hertrich said.

Hertrich, the only member on the ballot for Howell mayor in the upcoming election, is looking to the future. He acknowledges the complicated past but says it was time for professional help for the city to move forward.

"Drawing people here, changing that narrative, changing the idea that Howell isn't a welcoming place — I don't know how you do that without work," Hertrich said.

Howell hired Holland-based PR firm BURCH last March to change the narrative and highlight projects the city is excited about instead, like the new Fire and Ice project and new businesses.

WXYZ Howell City Hall

On Monday, satisfied with the company's work, the city renewed the firm's contract for another three months up to a year.

"There's no obligation by the city or any city to do communications, but a good city communicates well to the people who live here and the visitors that want to visit," Brian Burch, managing partner at BURCH, said.

The cost of this rebrand: $6,500 of taxpayer dollars per month.

"I think it's a waste of taxpayer dollars and the city would be better served putting that funding even to basic services, let alone like educational town halls about racism or something," Michniewicz said.

However, other residents like Bitoff are fans of the plans, ready to see the city they love in a more positive light.

"I think that not only the city of Howell, but the community in general has taken more bold and direct steps to try to eliminate that stigma that's been associated with Howell for so long," Bitoff said. "Well past due for the city."

