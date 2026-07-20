Howell Nature Center needs $100K to keep its wildlife mission alive

HOWELL — The Howell Nature Center is asking the community for help as it faces a critical financial challenge that has forced a temporary pause on its wildlife rehabilitation clinic.

The nonprofit launched a fundraising campaign called "Go Wild for Wildlife," with a goal of raising $100,000 in 10 days. As of the latest update, the center has already raised more than $50,000.

WXYZ Howell Nature Center

Laura Moran, Senior Director of Wildlife, said the center is navigating a difficult period.

"We're finding ourselves in a financially challenging time," Moran said.

WXYZ Laura Moran, Senior Director of Wildlife

A paperwork mishap caused the nonprofit to lose its tax-exempt status, which the organization is working to restore.

"Without that status, we aren't able to get that support we normally do from many of our partners and foundations or seek any grants so that has caused a little bit of an impact," Moran said.

While animals already at the center continue to receive care and rehabilitation, the funding shortfall has forced staff to stop accepting new wildlife patients for the time being.

"We're getting calls every day, some days we can get up to 200 calls. And all of those represent patients that are in need of help. Wildlife in need of help, so it's heartbreaking to know that they need us and we're not there for them. But without the funding, we just can't continue to take them in," Moran said.

Wildlife Education Specialist Jen Ewing said the animals at the center are more than just her job.

"I have 70 different animals I check on. I know their names, I know their quirks, I know their history," Ewing said.

WXYZ Jen Ewing, Wildlife Education Specialist

"I wanna see them here for a long time, I wanna give them the best possible life they could ever have," Ewing said.

This is not the first time the center has faced a financial crisis. In 2024, the community rallied to provide $140,000 in critical funding. Moran said she hopes history repeats itself.

"If the same thing happened again, we would be so grateful and blessed," Moran said.

The early response to the current campaign has been encouraging.

"I can't express the gratitude I feel for the community, that's amazing that the community has stepped up in such a strong way and so quickly. But for the nature center, that means we are halfway to reopening our wildlife rehabilitation clinic," Moran said.

Moran said the center's long-term goal remains unchanged.

"We wanna be here forever, so for decades and decades to come," Moran said.

Here are ways you can help:



Donate here

Volunteer

Visit the center

Share the donation link with others

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

