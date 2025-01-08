Howell Nature Center raises $140K since financial woes, looks to successful 2025

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — It has been a tumultuous few months for the Howell Nature Center. A financially strenuous 2024 made them close programs and let go of staff, but after a flood of generous donations, they are reopening programs and are looking forward to a successful 2025.

In November, we reported how due to the rising cost of supplies and the dramatic decrease in donations, the nature center had to close their rehabilitation clinic, which provides critical medical services to injured wild animals.

Because the center is a nonprofit, they do not receive financial aid from the local, state or federal level. Their biggest source of revenue is school field trips, however donations are how they get by.

Because of the financial strain, their wildlife rehabilitation clinic remained closed for about a month.

“Turning animals away is not anything that anyone ever wants to do," Howell Nature Center veterinarian Genevieve Cornwall said.

After our story aired, in just a few days the center raised over $90,000. By the end of the year, they raised approximately $140,000.

"Super excited about what 2025 has in store for us. I think we’re all ready for a much, much needed great year and I think this is going to be the one," Howell Nature Center CEO Tina Bruce said.

The center is now back to taking in new patients and helping injured wildlife.

"I don’t know if there’s really words to kind of describe how much it means," Cornwall said.

Bruce is now looking to 2025 and how she can prevent something so dire from happening again.

Last September, a 12-year-old boy from Northville died after a tree fell on him during a school trip at the center. The incident is a big reason why schools pulled out of planned trips. Bruce says she is meeting with schools one by one to assure them the nature center is safe.

"We have taken a lot of different measures here at the nature center. We have protocols in place. I’m more than happy to speak with any principal or school leader. In fact, I’ve spoke with a lot," she said.

Bruce is also looking into grant opportunities and will be actively going out in the community to work with businesses and groups on donation and partnership opportunities, so the Howell Nature Center can be the camp site, nature center and event space that it is for decades to come.

If you’d like to continue helping the center you can donate online or bring in items like laundry detergent and old towels to help the staff take care of the animals.

The center is also hosting a Groundhog Day event Feb. 2.