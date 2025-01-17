'Huge first step': Warren library works with Fitzgerald School District to resume normal hours

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Every school day from 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Busch Branch of the Warren Public Library closes down. The reason for the closure is fights and disruption from teenagers.

The closure corresponds with dismissal time at Fitzgerald High School across the street, which officials say is the source of the chaos. The library is a popular destination for all ages.

Watch our December 2024 coverage when the library hours changed in the video below:

'I think it's terrible': Warren library changing hours in response to teens fighting

“I've taken my granddaughter there for a program," Warren resident Val Tweedlie said. "It is important to have consequences and have something enforced other than, we can't do anything, we’ll just let the kids do what they want, they’re teenagers."

Tweedlie attended the Thursday night library commission meeting where the new hours were addressed by officials from Fitzgerald School District.

Commission Trustee and City Treasurer Lorie Barnwell says prior to Thursday, communication with the district did not go well and they refused to find solutions to the issue. However, after the December arrest and felony charges against the prior superintendent, the new interim superintendent has been more receptive.

Related video: 'Very disheartening.' Parents react after superintendent, food services director face charges in court

Parents react after superintendent, food services director face charges in court

“I think it's a huge first step and we’re very much excited," Barnwell said of the communication thus far. "We didn't feel we were being heard, residents didn't feel they were being heard and I feel now we are.”

According to Barnwell, the interim superintendent came to the meeting and said school staff will look at assisting the library in keeping the peace once school lets out.

“That, I think, is a big step, having that partnership of them coming to the library themselves and seeing what's happening and talking to the students," Barnwell said. "That's going to be wonderful.”

While the hours will stay the same for now, Barnwell feels they’re on the right track.

“I, personally, fully anticipate a March 1st reopening," Barnwell said. "I think we’ll have plenty of time to get in place that plan, get everyone on the same page.”