Human remains found in Rouge River in Wayne by kayaker, police investigating

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Human remains were found in the Rouge River in Wayne, the city’s police department said.

They said the discovery was made after someone kayaking reported finding what looked like decomposed human remains tangled along the embankment on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

Police responded to the river near Pershing Street and confirmed what the person saw was the upper torso of a human. A recover effort began and on Thursday morning, the remains were pulled by the Michigan State Police Marine Service Team. The lower half of the body was found nearby in the river.

The body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to be investigated. An identity of the person has not yet been determined.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Springer at 734-721-1414, ext. 1503, or by email at tspringer@cityofwayne.com and say it’s related to the human remains case.

