'Humility, courage': Local priest, parishioner reflect on Pope Francis' legacy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The leader of the Vatican, Pope Francis, has died at the age of 88, marking the end of an era.

Across the globe, he’s being remembered as powerful, prophetic and loving. In metro Detroit, his values and willingness to tackle topics of social justice remain a key part of his legacy.

After the death of Francis, Catholic Priest Christopher Maus is among those to honor his legacy.

“His humility, courage to speak out on tough issues. Yesterday he had Easter mass, so it’s almost as if it was scripted,” Maus said.

Sitting down with me in the heart of downtown Detroit, Maus from St. Thomas a’Becket church in Canton, spoke to the issues that were central to the pope’s mission of helping those in poverty and the vulnerable and preaching kindness in a transformational way.

Maus said the pope chose to select cardinals from different places.

“Never before have there been so many cardinals not from Europe or the west, but Asia and Latin America,” Maus said.

Maus revealed that Francis was a role model for him.

As a leader of a church of 3,000, he will be watching closely as a conclave process will begin 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death, which involves voting, burning ballots and an announcement of a new pope. A two-thirds majority is required for a choice to be made.

“It’s going to be interesting to know who is the next pope,” parishioner Nadia Szarka said.

Szarka is from Mexico City and says life after Francis will feel very different.

“I think he was very important. as the first Latin American pope, huge loss for the Latin American community, especially Argentina,” she said

“He did not change teachings. It was the tone and emphasis on social justice that made him unique,” Maus said.

Both people I talked with remain convinced the values the pope embodied will live on.

