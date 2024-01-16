Hundreds of schools in metro Detroit close due to cold temps, superintendent shares why

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hanging out with his young son inside is exactly where Jaylin Harris wants to be, especially with weather like this.

“It was very cold," Harris said. "As soon as I walked outside, hands instantly got cold.”

Harris just moved back from Arizona and his son is now a kindergartner in Detroit Public Schools Community District. With the bitter cold set to continue, Harris was calling for school to be canceled.

“He gets a ride, but I know a lot of parents out here in Detroit don't have the opportunity to drive their kids to school," Harris said.

That’s why Detroit is one of more than 300 schools and school districts, closing Tuesday due to the weather. Hazel Park Schools is also closed.

“There will be schools that will be open because it’s kind of on that verge between -10 and -15 degree wind chill,” Hazel Park Superintendent Amy Kruppe said.

Kruppe says a lot of factors go into making the decision. She and other superintendents in metro Detroit consult with each other and meteorologists. Wind chill of -15 is usually the threshold she uses when deciding whether or not to cancel school, and while wind chill was the main reason for closing, ice also played a role.

“Several of us closed early and made that decision based on the sidewalks are icy," Kruppe said. "We're not going to be able to put salt on those sidewalks, and it's very dangerous for those kids."

“We have a lot of children out here that walk because their parents don't have reliable transportation,” Harris said.

As for Harris, he’s thankful Detroit schools are closed and hopes they’ll be closed again Wednesday, so he can spend time with his son indoors and out of the cold.

“I would encourage you to stay home, grab a book, grab some hot chocolate and make some good memories with your family,” Kruppe said.

As the cold continues, some schools may also announce closures for Wednesday.

