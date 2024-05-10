Huron Valley Schools faces lawsuit after substitute teacher accused of touching students

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More potential victims are accusing a substitute teacher in Huron Valley Schools of inappropriately touching them and now, a lawsuit is in the works.

Parents spoke out about the allegations Monday during a school board meeting. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it’s been investigating the cases since late April.

Watch our previous report about the allegations and hear from parents below:

Substitute teacher accused of touching students at Huron Valley Schools

The teacher, who is employed by a third party, has been pulled from the classroom.

7 News Detroit is not disclosing the name of the substitute teacher since charges have not been filed in the case.

Attorney Ven Johnson has been retained by four families who allege the substitute teacher at Spring Mills Elementary School in Highland Township touched their children inappropriately multiple times.

Johnson plans to sue the district and the principal, who was allegedly alerted a year ago but failed to report it.

Johnson also says the teacher was charged but not convicted of sexual assault by another young girl in 2016.

"There’s no way that they should've had this man in their schools with young kids when he had allegations of child sexual misconduct in 2016," Johnson told us.

The district responded saying: