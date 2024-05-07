Substitute teacher accused of touching students at Huron Valley Schools

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some parents in Huron Valley Schools sounded off at a school board meeting Monday night alleging an elementary school substitute teacher inappropriately touched five students.

The district confirmed that the substitute teacher, who is not employed by the district, is no longer in the classroom while an investigation takes place.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have been investigating since late April, however, details of the case including how many students have come forward was not disclosed.

7 News Detroit is not disclosing the name of the substitute teacher since charges have not been filed in the case. The incidents are alleged to have occurred at Spring Mills Elementary School in Highland Township.

“Our children, in elementary school," Huron Valley Schools parent Tori Spano during Monday's meeting. "This is not high school. These are little kids.”

Parents with children at the school spoke during public comment.

“We send our children to Huron Valley Schools entrusting their care, that there are systems in place that will protect our children from these very situations,” another parent Jojo Kind said.

The parents say at least five students at Spring Mills elementary have come forward with the allegations, and at least one parent said her daughter was inappropriately touched multiple times over the past few years.

Some parents say they’re just now finding out as the children came forward in the last few weeks.

“I'm appalled. I don't know what to say to you," Spring Mills parent Ericka Skalski said.

“It is imperative that you have people talking to the children in our school about what is safe and appropriate touch,” another parent Beth James said.

In a statement, the district said:

"The Huron Valley School District takes any allegations we receive seriously and we diligently follow all school policies and procedures. The safety and welfare of our students and staff remains our top priority. We can not comment on any specifics at this time as we allow law enforcement to properly investigate."

The sheriff's office says once the investigation is complete, they will forward the findings to the prosecutor's office.