Husband remains in custody after Michigan woman allegedly goes overboard in Bahamas

ONSTED, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan woman is missing at sea in the Bahamas and her husband is in police custody as the U.S. Coast Guard joins the investigation.

Brian and Lynette Hooker have a listed address on a small lake in Onsted, Michigan, but family members say the couple previously lived in West Michigan and packed up a few years ago to live full-time on their sailboat, the S/V Soulmate. They have a Youtube and Instagram page for the boat, which shows them on numerous trips in the Florida Keys, New Orleans, Bahamas and more.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Husband remains in custody after wife allegedly goes overboard in Bahamas

On Sunday night, Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, received a call from Brian. He told her Lynette Hooker had fallen overboard while the two were on their 8-foot dinghy in rough weather. He said he tried to rescue her but could not.

"It's really hard right now because these two were very important to me. They were in my life frequently," Aylesworth said.

Aylesworth, who visited the couple a month ago, is skeptical of Brian’s account. She noted a history of fights and threats from Brian Hooker toward her mother.

"I really hope this was just a freak accident and he did everything he could, but I don't believe he did everything he could to get her back," Aylesworth said.

Watch a previous report with Karli Aylesworth below:

Daughter of Lenawee County woman missing in the Bahamas speaks out

In a statement released Wednesday, Brian described the incident as an accident.

"I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus," Brian said.

Just hours after making that statement, Brian was taken into custody by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

"At first, I didn't believe he did it. But as time went on, I was like, OK, wait a minute, I don't exactly believe everything you say,'" Aylesworth said.

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Terell Butler, an attorney representing Brian Hooker in the Bahamas, said her client has not been charged and maintains his innocence. Butler said Brian Hooker went to the police willingly to help them find Lynette.

“They asked him to go in as a witness to explain the circumstances so they could assist him in the recovery of his wife. So obviously, he went there willingly. He was cooperating with the police and it was subsequent to that interview yesterday, which was the second interview, that they took him into custody,” Butler said.

Aylesworth also received a voicemail from Brian Hooker shortly after Hope Town Search and Rescue found a flotation device he said he threw to Lynette.

"Hello, honey. I just got a call from Hope Town Search and Rescue, and they have found a flotation device that I threw to mom when she fell overboard and so they're, they haven't found her yet, but they can now focus all of their efforts in a smaller area," Brian Hooker said on the voicemail.

Previous report: Lenawee County woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard

Lenawee County woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard

The S/V Soulmate was seen anchored and empty in the Bahamas on Thursday. Aylesworth and her attorney Ron Marienfeld applaud the U.S. Coast Guard's involvement in the search and investigation.

"It's very important to me that they find her. I just want the truth to what happened, if there's any marks on her," Aylesworth said.

“As far as the investigation goes, we couldn't be happier how this is going and how quickly we've gotten U.S. personnel involved and the Coastguard looking into this,” Marienfeld said. "While we don't have all the answers right now, I think we're going to be getting them."

Butler issued this statement on behalf of Brian Hooker:

"I wish to formally confirm that Mr. Brian Hooker has retained me to represent his legal interests. Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation.

Mr. Hooker cannot provide further comments to the media or the public at this time while the investigations are ongoing. It is crucial to mention the importance of maintaining the integrity of the legal process.

Under the fundamental principles of our justice system, every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Public commentary that assumes a specific outcome can be detrimental to the fairness of the proceedings."

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