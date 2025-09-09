I-696 construction project passes 6-month milestone as eastbound delays continue

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As eastbound commuters on I-696 in metro Detroit continue to experience significant delays during the major freeway construction project, crews have passed the six-month marker for the second and final phase.

The multi-year, two-phase project along I-696 eastbound began in 2023, with the second phase starting this spring. A stretch of the major thoroughfare has been closed, creating substantial traffic backups for daily commuters.

"Basically anytime after 2:30 (in the afternoon), it seems like it's a parking lot," commuter Dave Lewis said.

"It's terrible," Sonya Robert, another commuter, said.

Lewis said he's navigating probably an hour and a half of extra traffic, while Robert's typical half-hour commute now takes over an hour.

"Huge time waster," Lewis said.

Brian Travis, the acting Michigan Department of Transportation project manager for I-696, is overseeing the roughly $250 million worth of work being done on the nearly 50-year-old freeway.

"We appreciate everyone's patience, of course," Travis said. "It's a lot of work and an aggressive time frame."

Travis said crews are currently working on 10 miles of freeway from Lahser Road to Dequindre Road. Most of the concrete-laying work is complete and crews are now focusing on finishing details.

"You can only patch the roadway so many times, so it was time for a full rebuild," Travis said.

The construction has affected nearby residents along the detour routes. Carlos Marsillo, a 97-year-old who lives near 10 Mile Road and Ridgedale Street, said the increased traffic has been noticeable.

"It is a nuisance, but I understand that they have to do the job," Marsillo said.

However, Chris, who lives a few doors down from Marsillo, said the bumper-to-bumper traffic has been surprisingly beneficial when he needs to exit his driveway.

"'Cause it's bumper to bumper and I have to get out of my driveway and people will let me out," Chris said.

Westbound closure coming mid-fall

In the coming months, the westbound side of the freeway will close, feeding traffic onto the eastbound side. When that happens, drivers will have limited access to exits.

"Coming mid-fall, you can only exit at I-75, Southfield, Woodward, Lahser and Telegraph (roads)," Travis said.

That closure will last through fall 2026, when Travis is optimistic both sides of the freeway will be open again. Work will continue through the winter.

Travis said among the most crucial deadlines is getting eastbound traffic open by next fall.

"Bear with us. A lot of work is happening and the final product is going to be good for this area," Travis said.

For now, commuters are adjusting their expectations and travel times.

"I guess you have to take a little extra time and plan for it," Lewis said.

"That's construction. Got to get it done," Chris said.

Commuters can track the project's progress at drivingoakland.com.

